RCMP have upgraded the charges a 23-year-old Edmonton man is facing in connection with the homicide of Tiki Laverdiere.

Laverdiere, 25, disappeared in May in North Battleford. Her remains were found by police near the city in July.

Jesse Sangster, a 23-year-old Edmonton man, is now charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body according to RCMP.

The Edmonton man's previous charge of accessory after the fact to murder is being withdrawn, RCMP said in a news release.

In addition to his new charges, Sangster remains charged with theft of a motor vehicle.