

Josh Lynn, CTV Saskatoon





A violent falling out between two gangs that previously co-existed peacefully inside Saskatoon Correctional Centre led to a five-day lockdown, according to a Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice spokesperson.

“We have two gangs in particular in this case, I can name them for you, the Westside Outlaws and the Indian Posse who have historically got along very well,” Drew Wilby said while speaking to reporters.

“Something happened, something changed. We're not sure what that is, but our intelligence suggests there was a change.”

The correctional centre was placed on lockdown after a pair of incidents on Monday, which Wilby described as fights between rival gangs.

“We've now had to reorganize the living structure of Saskatoon Correctional Centre to make sure that we've isolated those two gangs from one another,” Wilby said

The incidents came after another inmate, 18 year-old Brent Checkosis was seriously injured in an Aug. 22 stabbing at the jail.

Checkosis is one of the eight people accused in the death of Tiki Laverdiere, whose remains were found near North Battleford in July. Wilby said Checkosis is still in hospital.

The lockdown was lifted at Saskatoon Correctional Centre Friday afternoon.