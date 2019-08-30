

CTV Saskatoon





With the Saskatoon Correctional Center on lockdown since Monday, the union representing staff at the facility says correctional officers need more support.

“Our staff do not feel safe, yet management won’t listen to the concerns,” said Bob Bymoen, Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU) president.

“No one should have to fear for their safety when they go to work. Correctional officers need much more support … before this situation becomes worse than it already is.”

Lack of space to keep rival gang members apart: SGEU

Inmates at the Saskatoon jail have been locked inside their cells 24 hours a day since Monday.

The lockdown was initiated because of two violent incidents, according to the Ministry of Justice. In the incidents, four prisoners were injured and required medical treatment.

“The lockdown is a precautionary measure to ensure investigations and reviews can be completed," a spokesperson from the ministry told CTV News.

Bymoen said guards are also seeing a rise in violence at Prince Albert Correctional. He said there can be four inmate assaults a day, attributing the violence to rival gangs fighting each other.

The SGEU said there’s a lack of space at the jails to keep the gang members apart.

Bymoen is calling on the provincial government to hire more staff at correctional centres to address the staff’s concerns about inmate overcrowding and gang feuds.