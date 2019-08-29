

CTV Saskatoon





An advocacy group for inmates is concerned about the four-day lockdown at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Inmates at the Saskatoon jail have been locked inside their cells 24 hours a day since Monday.

“Lockdowns can lead to chaos,” said Shawn Fraser, CEO of Saskatchewan’s John Howard Society.

“Certainly it’s a setback for the whole system.”

During the lockdown, Fraser said inmates are being cut off from vital programs that help with rehabilitation when inmates get released.

“There are programs inside our correctional facilities that allow people to better themselves – things like education, things like exercise programs. That’s what everyone is missing out on when this thing happens,” Fraser said.

Inmate fights lead to lockdown

The Ministry of Justice said two violent incidents lead to the lockdown. Four prisoners were injured and required treatment.

“The lockdown is a precautionary measure to ensure investigations and reviews can be completed," a spokesperson from the ministry told CTV News.

Monday’s fights followed an inmate stabbing, days prior.

Brent Checkosis, 18, was stabbed and “seriously injured.”

Checkosis is one of eight people charged in the death of an Edmonton woman whose remains were found near North Battleford.

Checkosis remains in hospital, according to the ministry spokesperson.