Saskatoon woman accused of faking death teases new book
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death the death of her son, and fleeing to the U.S. says she's finished writing a new book as she awaits the outcome of her criminal charges.
Last summer, while search teams combed a river for signs of Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son, Walker's book "The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour" was short-listed for a prestigious humour prize.
Walker, who is out on bail, shared the news of her forthcoming book during a low-key, live-streamed event in February that was later uploaded to YouTube.
A similar event in support of Walker, organized by fellow writers who believe she had valid reasons for her alleged actions, is set to take place later this month. A link to the recording of the previous event was shared in an online invitation.
During the February live stream, Walker briefly alluded to her circumstances before launching into reading an excerpt from the book she says is titled "Love Stories for the End of the World."
Walker began by describing herself as a survivor of domestic violence.
"I have found that there are three responses when people know that you're a victim … There are people who will just attack you because they recognize that vulnerability and they want to hurt you more. I don't know why," she said.
"There are others who look away and ignore your pain because they hope that it won't happen to them. And then there's a third group, they're the ones who rushed to help and you don't stop helping," Walker said.
Walker hasn't spoken publically since her arrest except through written statements.
A still image take from an online event held in February in support of Dawn Walker. (YouTube/Homes not Bombs)
After her brief opening remarks, Walker pivoted to reading a story from her new book, which she said was penned in December during "one of the darkest times" in her life.
"This is a pretty sad story that [has] got a little bit of hope in it and there's a character in here that has probably become my favourite character that I've ever written," she said.
"She's just a 10-year-old girl. Because sometimes in life, the bravest people are the little ones who have to stand up for themselves."
Walker ended her reading by saying "There's a lot more but I thought I would leave it at that."
When she finished, writer Matthew Behrens asked Walker when she expects to publish.
"Well, I'm not sure yet. I've gotten it to the agent and everything. So hopefully within the year," she answered.
Last summer, on July 24, Walker and her son were reported missing. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.
Following the discovery, police and volunteers spent days searching the park and the adjacent South Saskatchewan River.
Walker and her son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon on Aug. 5.
She faces Canadian charges including abduction, forging a passport, identity theft and public mischief as well as U.S. charges related to her border crossing. Walker was granted bail following her return to Canada.
She has pleaded not guilty to her Canadian charges.
Recently Walker's legal team requested a stay of proceedings and signalled their intention to mount a Charter challenge on her behalf.
The team, led by high-profile attorney Marie Henein, argues Walker experienced systemic discrimination in her attempts to report alleged assaults by a former partner and was mistreated once she was in custody.
During a news conference held shortly after her arrest in the U.S., Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said Walker's domestic violence allegations were "thoroughly investigated."
"No charges resulted as a result of those investigations," Huisman said.
Walker's son was returned to his biological father by U.S. authorities following her arrest.
Unless her legal team's application for a stay is successful, Walker's judge-alone criminal trial is scheduled for this fall.
The humour prize Walker was nominated for, the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal, was eventually awarded to comedian Rick Mercer.
When announcing her nomination during her disappearance, the awards committee expressed concern for Walker.
When she went missing, Walker was a long-serving Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations executive. The FSIN has been supportive of Walker since her arrest.
Walker unsuccessfully ran federally for the Liberals in 2021.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Kremlin
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target: police
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
King Charles changes key piece of coronation, causing mixed feelings
King Charles changed a part of the coronation ceremony, and is now asking the public to swear an oath to him, a move that has been met with mixed emotions.
Regina
-
'Someone we've had our eyes on for awhile now': Riders select Lake Korte-Moore in first round of CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Lake Korte-Moore third overall in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.
-
Semi rollover causes traffic delays near Balgonie
Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask. was host to traffic restrictions after an early morning semi rollover on Wednesday.
-
More charges laid in connection to 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy: Sask. RCMP
Two more people were charged in connection to the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy on Cote First Nation, RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Lawyers charged by regulatory body after investigation into surveilling judge
Two lawyers are facing charges under the Law Society of Manitoba after the regulatory body investigated complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Semi-truck carrying a crane crashed into Empress overpass: Winnipeg police
A semi-truck transporting a construction crane crashed into the Empress Street overpass by CF Polo Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Toronto
-
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Police locate missing 13-year-old girl in Thornhill
A 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Thornhill home on Tuesday evening has been found safe and sound, following an hours-long search.
-
Ontario announces $51 million investment to battle auto theft
The Ontario government has announced new measures to combat auto theft with a $51-million injection to help police identify and dismantle what it described as 'organized crime networks.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence as Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa city hall locked down
There is a heavy police presence at a downtown Ottawa high school and people are being told to shelter-in-place at nearby city hall.
-
Diesel the dog found safe one week after being stolen
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference
Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke homes evacuated as massive fire destroys construction project
The District of Sooke says firefighters battling a large fire in a residential area Tuesday night were able to get the blaze under control by 10 p.m., though crews were expected to remain on scene through the night.
-
'Really relieved': Potential kidney transplant no longer delayed by B.C. health-care crisis
A Metchosin man who wants to help a Calgary toddler in desperate need of a kidney has been frustrated by the B.C. health-care crisis, which held up his potential kidney donation.
-
Victoria school trustee charged with assault takes leave of absence
A trustee with the Greater Victoria School District has taken a leave of absence after she was charged with assault earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warning issued for parts of Greater Sudbury and area
Conservation Sudbury is issuing a flood warning for the Vermilion River, including communities in Greater Sudbury and surrounding area.
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference
Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash
A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
-
401 closed, one person has life-threatening injuries following crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
No reports of 'potentially lethal substance' being received in London region
No reports of potentially lethal substances have been received by London police or OPP in the region after a warning was sent out about the packages.