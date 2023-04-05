Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child says her Charter rights were violated
The legal team for a Saskatoon woman accused of kidnapping her child is trying to obtain documents they believe will show her Charter rights were violated.
Dawn Walker pleaded not guilty to charges of abduction, identity theft and public mischief after she was accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths last summer. After extensive searches spanning two weeks, Walker and the seven-year-old were found safe in Oregon.
Her legal team, led by prominent defence lawyer Marie Henein, is asking for a stay of proceedings, outlining what they say is systemic discrimination experienced by Walker in her attempts to report alleged assaults by former partners, and maltreatment while in custody.
Her lawyers are requesting records from the province, the Saskatoon Police Service, and the RCMP about Walker’s treatment after her arrest as she was transported from the U.S. to Canada, and held in custody in Saskatoon before being taken to Pine Grove Correctional outside Prince Albert.
“Women taken into custody at SPS headquarters are often forced to remain in squalor and isolation for several days longer than men due to the purported unavailability of transportation to Pine Grove,” the application says.
They’re also looking for records relating to the police’s investigations of two reports of sexual assault by former partners of Walker, including “complaints of sexual assault by her white ex-partner and the father of her child.”
The defence argues the violations of Walker’s Charter rights were “not isolated,” but reflect the “systemic mistreatment of incarcerated Indigenous women.”
“Ms. Walker’s accomplishments have not protected her from victimization by Saskatchewan’s extreme criminalization of Indigenous women. Nor is she immune to the government’s utter failure to protect Indigenous women such as her from domestic and intimate partner violence,” the application says.
During a news conference held shortly after her arrest in the U.S., Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman confirmed Walker had previously made domestic violence allegations which were "thoroughly investigated."
"No charges resulted as a result of those investigations," Huisman said.
Among the allegations in the application, Walker's lawyers say the Saskatoon police unlawfully accessed Walker’s bank records in their investigation, that she was subject to cruel and unusual punishment by being stripped and searched three times prior to her bail hearing, despite remaining in custody the entire time.
While in custody at the Saskatoon police detention over the weekend of August 26 to 29, they say she was only given a cement bench to sleep on with only a sheet, no recreation time and no access to a toothbrush or shower.
“Through the systemic racism and neglect of Indigenous women that Ms. Walker’s criminal prosecution emblematizes, the State has ‘engaged in conduct that is offensive to societal notions of fair play and decency’ and ‘proceeding with a trial in the face of that conduct would be harmful to the integrity of the justice system.’”
In requesting the investigation records about Walker’s reported sexual assaults, the lawyers intend to show that she abducted her seven-year-old child out of necessity, after lawful means of seeking help failed.
If a stay of proceedings is granted, the Crown will be forced to drop the charges without proceeding to trial. Her next appearance in provincial court is on May 4.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
An extreme fire risk and escalating crime have made a tent encampment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside a deadly hazard and it must be closed, the city's mayor, fire chief and police chief say.
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Regina
-
Regina toddler's bruises 'highly suggestive' of non-accidental injuries, trial hears
Court is getting a better understanding of how 18-month-old Emerson Whitby died while in his mother's care.
-
Protesters convene on city hall in wake of off-colour tourism campaign
A group of protesters gathered in the lobby of Regina city hall on Wednesday afternoon, requesting multiple actions in the wake of the former Tourism Regina’s off-colour rebrand.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child says her Charter rights were violated
The legal team for a Saskatoon woman accused of kidnapping her child is trying to obtain documents they believe will show her Charter rights were violated.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Calgary
-
'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation
A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."
-
Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.
-
Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
Edmonton
-
Man sleeping near tracks hit by Valley Line LRT train: EPS
A man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend after he was hit by a Valley Line Southeast LRT train while sleeping near the tracks.
-
Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning. A total of 17 cars left the tracks near Wye Road and Range Road 213 shortly after 6 a.m., according to CN Rail.
-
'Low mosquito numbers': Dry conditions expected to limit Edmonton's spring mosquito population
This spring is shaping up to be a good one for Edmontonians who want to get out and enjoy a mosquito-free day.
Toronto
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
Heavy rainfall up to 100mm expected to fall in some areas of Ontario
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
-
'Will Drake save us?': Toronto man vows to tag Drake on Instagram daily until rapper subsidizes transit
Through daily Instagram posts, a long-time Toronto transit rider is calling on Drake to subsidize the TTC by releasing an album and donating the royalties, in perpetuity, to the commission.
Ottawa
-
No timeline for return to LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man struck by tree weighed down by ice in Hintonburg
Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a tree branch fell on him in Hintonburg Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
An extreme fire risk and escalating crime have made a tent encampment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside a deadly hazard and it must be closed, the city's mayor, fire chief and police chief say.
-
Burnaby man charged with 9 sex crimes first met child victim online, police say
A Burnaby man has been charged with nine sex offences against a child after a year-long investigation, according to authorities.
-
Fire intentionally set at smoke shop on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive: police
A fire at a business in Vancouver on Monday night was intentionally set, according to police.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: Over half a million outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall
There are more than 662,000 Hydro-Quebec outages across the province as freezing rain continues to fall across southwestern Quebec.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
-
Head of SAAQ loses his job; Eric Ducharme to take over
The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board, Denis Marsolais, has lost his job. The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Eric Ducharme as CEO of the SAAQ.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. government to make announcement on cruise industry in Victoria
The British Columbia government is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday about the future of the cruise ship industry in Victoria.
-
B.C. promises 11th-hour funding to save Saanich Men's Therapy Centre
Some last-minute funding promised by the B.C. government will help a trauma centre for men stay open in Saanich.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County
RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
London
-
Family dog rescued from London house fire
Firefighters were able to rescue a family dog as smoke filled a southeast London home Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Sluggish home sales and low inventory continue for London, Ont. region
According to the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), March saw the third lowest house inventory in a decade.