Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.

A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.

Dawn Walker, 48, and her son Vincent Jansen were reported missing July 24. Her truck and some belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park where she may have been fishing.

Since the discovery, police and volunteers have combed the park and the adjacent South Saskatchewan River for any sign of Walker or Jansen.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Waker and Jansen were located in Oregon City, Oregon around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

"Both are reported to be safe and well," SPS said.

"Agency representatives are currently working out the details of arranging for their return to Canada."

Walker was located with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, SPS said.

According to police, the pair had illegally entered the U.S. and were found with the help of numerous agencies and Oregon police.

"U.S. authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result of an illegal entry into the US," SPS said.

"Dawn Walker will be returned to Saskatoon to meet with investigators. U.S. agency representatives in consultation with the SPS are currently working out the details of returning Vincent Jansen to a legal guardian," the news release said.

Before she was reported missing, Walker was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday July 22 at a business in the 300 block of Owen Manor in the city's Brighton neighbourhood, according to police.

