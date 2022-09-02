Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death

Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.

A packed Saskatoon courtroom cheered after judge Lua Gibb read her decision Friday afternoon.

Walker and her 7-year-old son were reported missing at the end of July. They were found in Oregon City two weeks later.

Walker faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order. She is also facing charges in the U.S. for allegedly stealing a friend’s identity and illegally crossing the border.

On Monday, during her first court appearance after being returned to Canada, the Crown opposed Walker's release.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.

In the days following the discovery, police and volunteers combed the park and the adjacent river for any sign of Walker or her son.

