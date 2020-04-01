SASKATOON -- A private seniors home in Saskatoon says it’s taking several measures to practice physical distancing and protect residents from COVID-19.

This comes after complaints from family members that not enough is being done to protect the city’s most vulnerable population during the pandemic.

“For the last three weeks, we have put every infection control measure in place that is required by the Health Department and the Ministry of Health. We have also been very diligent in monitoring the health of our residents and of staff,” said Suzanne Turmel, CEO of Trinity Manor, in a letter to residents and family members on March 30.

Turmel said staff are also asking residents who have any cold or flu symptoms to stay in their rooms for 14 days, and for residents that have recently visited a hospital to also quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Turmel said Trinity Manor has been following the March 26 public health order that prohibits public or private gatherings of more than 10 people.

This rule applies to everyone except in “settings where people are distributed into multiple rooms or buildings, and workplaces, or are a critical public service or an allowable business service.”

Seniors homes and long-term care facilities are considered an essential service and as a result are exempt from this prohibition.

However, they must ensure two metres of distancing between each person, and if they cannot maintain that, they must put other measures in place such as “self-monitoring of personal health or supervision by Infection Prevention and Control Officers.”’

According to the public health order, cafeterias within seniors homes, shelters and other not-for-profit organizations can remain open but must ensure two meters of distancing between tables, meaning one per person.

Up until Sunday, Trinity Manor’s dining hall was open, but that changed Monday.

“I have asked my staff to serve meals to all residents in their rooms. Because we had already planned for this, we were able to put this quickly in place,” Turmel said.

“I know that many of you are not happy about this but it will hopefully reduce the fear and anxiety of families that are worries about their parents or loved ones.”

Turmel said staff will reassess the situation in two weeks and will continue to follow guidelines set out by Public Health authorities.