SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools has confirmed that one person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Walter Murray Collegiate.

A letter was sent home to parents and impacted classrooms on Thursday afternoon, according to Veronica Baker, manager of communications and marketing at Saskatoon Public Schools.

She said the positive case has not impacted school operations and that classes are running as normal Friday.

This is the first positive case of COVID-19 at Walter Murray Collegiate, according to Baker.

“We continue to reiterate to students, staff members and our school communities, the safety protocols we have in place, which are vital to reducing the risk of transmission. Safety is paramount for our students and staff members and that’s the way that we believe we can keep everyone safe,” Baker told CTV News.

It is unclear whether a student, teacher or other staff member tested positive for the virus.