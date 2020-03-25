SASKATOON -- Police have fielded calls about people not self-isolating when they’re supposed to, Chief Troy Cooper says.

"For now, when someone reports a breach of that order, we have supervisors that review those complaints to make sure we have an appropriate response," Cooper told reporters Wednesday in a videoconference.

"If it's something egregious, like a positive test that is not self-isolating, that's something we deal with immediately."

People were found to be in violation of these public health orders, however no penalties were given - officers reminded breaching people of the orders and they complied.

In an update on police operations, Cooper said they have limited the number of people working at the police headquarters, with non-essential staff and some support staff working from home.

Criminal complaints will be directed to the online or phone reporting systems.

Police haven’t seen a rise in crime during the pandemic, he said.

Some frontline officers have needed to self-isolate but their positions have been covered to maintain service, he said.

Some officers have been tested for COVID-19 and all tests have come back negative, he said.