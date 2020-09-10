SASKATOON -- The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. says many of its more than 130 permanent residents are sad to see Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris say they need fixing and removal.

“This shared post uses very divisive language meant to evoke negative emotions in order to garner votes,” the Lighthouse said Thursday on Facebook regarding a Facebook ad by Norris’ campaign for a petition to “FIX the Lighthouse.”

“Be a smart voter. Inform yourself. And most of all, be kind. The world needs more kindness.”

The petition on Norris’ website states: “The status quo at the Lighthouse is no longer acceptable: it's not working for the most vulnerable who need its services, not citizens that are feeling increasingly unsafe downtown, and not for businesses downtown.

“A new path forward and solutions are needed, but one thing is clear: it's time to FIX the Lighthouse.”

The Facebook ad for the petition says: “Can you respond to the petition by 11:59pm tonight? Your response is critical.”

The Lighthouse gave examples of what is says “really needs fixing”:

Funding models for shelters

Addictions need to be understood, treated and funded like any other health disorder.

Saskatoon needs more transitional and affordable housing immediately.

CTV News has asked Norris’ campaign for a response.