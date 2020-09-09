Advertisement
Mayoral candidate Rob Norris vows to drop Saskatoon's property taxes with hiring freeze
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris speaks in Saskatoon on Aug. 28, 2020. (Shawn Churchill/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris is pledging to drop annual property taxes to one per cent if elected in the Nov. 9 municipal election, he announced Wednesday.
In order help to do that, Norris is suggesting a city-wide hiring freeze excluding police, fire and protective services.
That measure would save $7.2 million annually, he said.
Norris says he would also cut the mayor salary by 10 per cent, about $15,000, and reduce the mayor office communications budget by 10 per cent, about $11,000 annually.
In addition, he would lower the salary of the chief of staff/executive assistant to the mayor by 10 per cent, saving around $9,500 annually.
“In order to drop property taxes and provide some real relief to working families in Saskatoon, I have absolutely no problem offering these measures,” he said in a news release.