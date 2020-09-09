SASKATOON -- Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris is pledging to drop annual property taxes to one per cent if elected in the Nov. 9 municipal election, he announced Wednesday.

In order help to do that, Norris is suggesting a city-wide hiring freeze excluding police, fire and protective services.

That measure would save $7.2 million annually, he said.

Norris says he would also cut the mayor salary by 10 per cent, about $15,000, and reduce the mayor office communications budget by 10 per cent, about $11,000 annually.

In addition, he would lower the salary of the chief of staff/executive assistant to the mayor by 10 per cent, saving around $9,500 annually.

“In order to drop property taxes and provide some real relief to working families in Saskatoon, I have absolutely no problem offering these measures,” he said in a news release.