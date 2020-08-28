SASKATOON -- Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris wants to cancel the “gold-plated” $132 million downtown library project.

Norris cited the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on Saskatoon’s economy and the city’s finances.

“There is no arguing that we want a new library downtown as the current facility is near its end of life. There is also no argument that a new library ought to serve the needs of all Saskatoon citizens,” he said in a news release.

“But at $132 million this standalone downtown library is gold-plated and at least $80-100 million over budget. I can’t in good conscience support this project because of its sky-high price.”

Saskatoon’s new central library is planned to be built at 321 Second Ave. North, replacing the 53-year-old Frances Morrison Library on 23rd Street.

Saskatoon Public Library has already bought three parcels between 24th Street and 25th Street, totaling 70,000 square feet, for $9 million.

In November 2019, City Council voted 6-5 to approve borrowing $67.5 million for the project, which was $20 million lower than requested.

The original estimate for the new library was $154 million.

Norris said he would ask several questions about the project as mayor, including how council could approve it without seeing the preliminary design and whether a new downtown library should be a part of a multi-use complex.