SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Library board is one step closer to a new downtown library.

The board approved a land purchase worth $9 million at its recent meeting.

The board said the location will be revealed at the end of March.

In November, city council voted 6-5 to approve borrowing $67.5 million to build a new central library, which was $20 million lower than requested. The original estimate for the new library was $154 million.

The new library will replace the 53-year-old Frances Morrison Library on 23rd Street.