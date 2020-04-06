SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s new central library will be built at 321 Second Ave. North.

“It came up high on the list in terms of its size and shape, it’s access to all forms of transportation and the potential it has to make an impact on the community, both economically and socially,” Saskatoon Public Library Board Chair Brett Bradshaw said.

The organization bought three parcels between 24th Street and 25th Street, totaling 70,000 square feet, for $9 million.

RFPs have also closed for an owner’s representative and a team project lead, Bradshaw said. The next step will be having an architect in place for the fall.

“There’s a lot of work to do. Part of having that location was really the trigger in getting the team in place so we can start to get a schedule built out and a better sense of what the design could be. And we felt that having the location was important in terms of going back to the public for some engagement and what they want to see from their library.”

The board has received feedback of a need for green space downtown and the Second Avenue location is large enough to allow that indoors and outdoors, she said.

“Libraries have evolved so much. It’s so much more than the books now, right? It’s the civic commons of the community. It’s basically the only free place people can go and be so it’s nice to have outdoor and green space to take advantage of too.”

SPL aims to open the doors in 2026.