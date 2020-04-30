SASKATOON -- Plans for a new downtown library have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the board chair of the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL).

Land for the new facility was purchased for $9 million and the project is moving ahead as planned.

"We've been going ahead with the planning work. And that was all being drawn from a reserve fund. And that money was in place. So we've been continuing as planned," Brett Bradshaw said.

The budget set for the library is just over $130 million, including borrowing $67.5 million, which was approved by City Council.

The borrowed money won't be needed until further down the road, Bradshaw said.

"In terms of the borrowing capacity we had to go to the city for, that doesn't really come into play until a few years into the process. So right now we're working with our reserve fund."

Bradshaw said there could be some impact from COVID-19 to the timeline or logistics.

Coun. Darren Hill said he wonders if the pandemic may affect the design.

"Does it need to be as much bricks and mortar with what were learning during this pandemic in means of communication and connecting with people?”.

The project is expected to be complete in 2026.