SASKATOON -- Here's a list of all the candidates who are expected to run in the upcoming Saskatoon municipal election.

Candidates cannot formally submit their nomination papers until Sept. 22.

This resource will be updated regularly to reflect the most current information available in the run-up to the city's Nov. 9 election.

Candidates are listed alphabetically. 

Mayor

Charlie Clark (Incumbent) 

Rob Norris 

Zubair Sheikh 

Cary Tarasoff 

Mark Zielke 

Ward 1 City Councillor 

Darren Hill (Incumbent) 

Ward 2 City Councillor 

Hilary Gough (Incumbent) 

Rose Kaslede 

Ward 3 City Councillor 

Janine Lazaro

Nick Sackville

Chris Sicotte

Ward 4 City Councillor 

Troy Davies (Incumbent)

Ward 5 City Councillor 

Randy Donauer (Incumbent) 

Ward 6 City Councillor 

Cynthia Block (Incumbent) 

Jon Naylor

Ward 8 City Councillor 

Sarina Gersher (Incumbent) 

Brian Shalovelo

Ward 9 City Councillor 

Bev Dubois (Incumbent)

Ward 10 City Councillor 

Zach Jeffries (Incumbent)