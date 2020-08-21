SASKATOON -- Here's a list of all the candidates who are expected to run in the upcoming Saskatoon municipal election.

Candidates cannot formally submit their nomination papers until Sept. 22.

This resource will be updated regularly to reflect the most current information available in the run-up to the city's Nov. 9 election.

Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Mayor

Charlie Clark (Incumbent)

Rob Norris

Zubair Sheikh

Cary Tarasoff

Mark Zielke

Ward 1 City Councillor

Darren Hill (Incumbent)

Ward 2 City Councillor

Hilary Gough (Incumbent)

Rose Kaslede

Ward 3 City Councillor

Janine Lazaro

Nick Sackville

Chris Sicotte

Ward 4 City Councillor

Troy Davies (Incumbent)

Ward 5 City Councillor

Randy Donauer (Incumbent)

Ward 6 City Councillor

Cynthia Block (Incumbent)

Jon Naylor

Ward 8 City Councillor

Sarina Gersher (Incumbent)

Brian Shalovelo

Ward 9 City Councillor

Bev Dubois (Incumbent)

Ward 10 City Councillor

Zach Jeffries (Incumbent)