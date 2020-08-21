Advertisement
Who is running in Saskatoon's municipal election?
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 4:43PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 12:54PM CST
SASKATOON -- Here's a list of all the candidates who are expected to run in the upcoming Saskatoon municipal election.
Candidates cannot formally submit their nomination papers until Sept. 22.
This resource will be updated regularly to reflect the most current information available in the run-up to the city's Nov. 9 election.
Candidates are listed alphabetically.
Mayor
Charlie Clark (Incumbent)
Ward 1 City Councillor
Darren Hill (Incumbent)
Ward 2 City Councillor
Hilary Gough (Incumbent)
Ward 3 City Councillor
Ward 4 City Councillor
Troy Davies (Incumbent)
Ward 5 City Councillor
Randy Donauer (Incumbent)
Ward 6 City Councillor
Cynthia Block (Incumbent)
Ward 8 City Councillor
Sarina Gersher (Incumbent)
Ward 9 City Councillor
Bev Dubois (Incumbent)
Ward 10 City Councillor
Zach Jeffries (Incumbent)