Saskatoon man hospitalized after early-morning stabbing

    Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 59-year-old man to hospital early Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street East at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound,

    “He was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

    Police do not believe the suspect and victim know each other.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

