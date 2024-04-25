Saskatoon man hospitalized after early-morning stabbing

Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 59-year-old man to hospital early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street East at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound,

“He was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim know each other.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.