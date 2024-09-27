Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street

A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Effective Sept. 30 the city will implement a 30 km/h speed limit for vehicles on Dudley Street between Avenue P and Spadina Crescent.

This marks the third bikeway street in the city that will have a speed limit reduced.

Earlier this year, 23rd Street West between Vancouver Avenue North and Avenue C North, and 14th Street East between Saskatchewan Crescent East and Cumberland Avenue were the first two bikeway streets to have their speed limits reduced to 30 km/h.

The decision to lower the speed limit was brought before city council in December 2023 following the death of two cyclists — Natasha Fox and Darin Kinniewess.

The city says future neighbourhood bikeway streets will see similar signage after traffic calming measures are implemented.

Over the next few years, the city plans to complete four bikeways, in addition to the Blairmore bikeway, which runs from Vancouver Avenue North to Avenue C North.