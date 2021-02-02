SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is now offering walk-up outreach services at the Frances Morrison Central Library.

Patrons can use a window on the east side of the building to meet with an outreach worker for help with issues such as housing, food insecurity, job services and crisis supports.

“The window allows our employees and patrons to maintain safe physical distance during the pandemic, and it also allows patrons to receive outreach assistance even when the library itself is at capacity, which is significantly limited right now,” said Amanda Lepage, senior manger of welcoming initiatives, in a news release.

SPL is the only library in Canada offering outreach support this way, she said.

The window was funded with a federal grand administered by the United Way.

SPL also offers outreach worker support at the Dr. Freda Ahenakew and Mayfair branches, as well as by phone.