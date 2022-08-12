Saskatoon inmate's death to be examined in inquest

A public inquest into the death of a Saskatoon inmate has been set for next month.

The inquest will happen Sept. 12 to 16 at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre in Saskatoon.

Jayde Charles was found unresponsive in the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Dec. 5, 2019.

Medical personnel responded but were unable to resuscitate Charles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths.

The first day of the inquest will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12.