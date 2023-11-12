Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship

The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.

Rainy weather put a damper on their passing game, but the Hilltops managed to put the first points on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Trey Reider connected a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Flaman.

Hilltops linebacker Matt Wist was named defensive player of the game after intercepting three passes, making nine solo tackles and four assisted stops.

Running back Boston Davidsen was named offensive MVP, rushing 25 times for 157 yards, including a third-down touchdown at the four-yard line that put the Hilltops back in the lead in the third quarter.

This is the 23rd time the blue and gold have won the Canadian Bowl and the first time since 2016 the Hilltops faced the Rebels for the Canadian Junior Football League championships.

The Hilltops last won the Canadian Bowl in 2019, earning its sixth consecutive championship that year against the Langley Rams.

This was the 115th edition of the Canadian Bowl.