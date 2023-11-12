Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
Rainy weather put a damper on their passing game, but the Hilltops managed to put the first points on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Trey Reider connected a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Flaman.
Hilltops linebacker Matt Wist was named defensive player of the game after intercepting three passes, making nine solo tackles and four assisted stops.
Running back Boston Davidsen was named offensive MVP, rushing 25 times for 157 yards, including a third-down touchdown at the four-yard line that put the Hilltops back in the lead in the third quarter.
This is the 23rd time the blue and gold have won the Canadian Bowl and the first time since 2016 the Hilltops faced the Rebels for the Canadian Junior Football League championships.
The Hilltops last won the Canadian Bowl in 2019, earning its sixth consecutive championship that year against the Langley Rams.
This was the 115th edition of the Canadian Bowl.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Canadian woman confirms father has left Gaza today as Rafah crossing reopens
A London, Ont. woman whose father tried to flee the besieged Gaza Strip six times said he was finally able to make it to safety on Sunday after the Rafah border crossing into Egypt reopened following a two-day closure.
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
'The Marvels' melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
MCU, the superhero factory, hit a new low with the weekend launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just US$47 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Regina
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Winnipeg
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
RCMP continue search for missing man
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for a missing man from the RM of Oakview.
-
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital rejected Israel's claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into 2 Saturday afternoon fires in Calgary
A couple of fires kept firefighters busy in Calgary Saturday.
-
Gunfire heard in northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Calgary police say two homes were caught in an early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary.
-
Twain dedicates song to road crew after most of them make it to Saddledome show after bus rollover
Shania Twain sang the praises of the prairies Saturday night at the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Hyman scores 3 1st-period goals, Oilers snap 4-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Kraken
Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Toronto
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Garbage strike to end after Whitby workers reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Town of Whitby and the union representing 300 full-time municipal workers, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant
A house reportedly exploded in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian rally marches through downtown Ottawa on Sunday
A large crowd gathered on Parliament Hill and marched through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, calling on the federal government to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ottawa driver observed going 98 km/h over speed limit facing stunt driving, impaired charges
Ottawa police say a driver observed travelling 98 km/h over the speed limit near Carleton University is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.
-
Court rules Ottawa police will not get paid holiday to mourn the Queen
Ottawa police officers and civilian staff will not receive holiday pay in recognition of the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, an Ontario court has ruled.
Vancouver
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
-
Injectable HIV drug less accessible to patients in B.C. than other provinces: doctor
British Columbians with HIV have less access to an injectable drug compared to patients elsewhere in the country who can get a shot every two months instead of taking a daily pill, says an infectious diseases specialist.
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Montreal
-
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Man arrested after woman's body found in the Eastern Townships
A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in the Eastern Townships.
Vancouver Island
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
Victoria filmmaker's 5-year, cross-country journey interviewing Canada's remaining WWII vets
Eric Brunt was a UBC film student in 2016 when his grandfather died at the ripe old age of 95.
-
'Extremely inopportune timing': Hullo forced to cancel all sailings this weekend
Travellers booked on a passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo this weekend will have to make alternative plans. Hullo has cancelled all of its sailings on Saturday and Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sackville
The Halifax District RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
-
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone: Huron County OPP nab three stunt drivers
Three different drivers have had their licences suspended after OPP officers recently stopped them allegedly speeding in Huron County.
-
Women unite to make 'hats and mats' for those in need
It’s a hive of activity at St. George’s Anglican Church in Goderich, Ont. as the Goderich Community Hats and Mats Group get down to the business of making hats, mittens, and milk bag mats for the needy in their community and around the world.