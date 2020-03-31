SASKATOON -- The province announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday which brings the provincial total to 184.

Ninety of those who have tested positive for the virus are from the Saskatoon area. Regina currently has 39 cases and the province's north is home to 37 cases.

Nine cases are in the province's central region, with six in southern Saskatchewan and three in the far north.

Four people are in hospital, the province said in a news release. Three people are in acute care in Saskatoon and one is in the ICU in Regina.

Seven more people have also recovered from the virus, with a total of 21 recovered cases in Saskatchewan.