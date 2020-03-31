SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan Polytechnic student is trying to brighten people’s days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Lafontaine has been writing positive messages on note cards and leaving them around the city.

“I hope that it just brightens someone’s day, because that’s how I live my daily life — try to be good, because you never know what someone’s going through,” Lafontaine told CTV News.

The notes have words of encouragement, reminding people they’re not alone during physical distancing.

The 24-year-old started the idea about two weeks ago, when schools started closing.

“The mood dropped ... Later that night I thought, ‘It’d be really nice if I started posting little messages around the city to uplift spirits and be a positive message among all the negative messages,’” Lafontaine said.

“It’s important to focus on the positive.”

In an effort to reach more people, Lafontaine has also been posting the messages on an Instagram page called “Notes of Positivity."