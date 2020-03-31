SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Police offer tips for closed businesses

Saskatoon police are offering advice for business owners forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tips include taking steps such as removing valuables, deactivating fob door openers and moving ATMs off-site.

Monday recap

On Monday, the province said that two people died a result of complications related to COVID-19, marking the first deaths connected to the virus in Saskatchewan.

According to the provincial government, two people, both 70 years old, died in hospital on Sunday in two separate parts of Saskatchewan.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of two Saskatchewan residents that have now lost their lives to COVID-19,” Premier Scott Moe said on Monday. “I am so sorry for your loss. The thoughts of all Saskatchewan people are with you at this time.”

Two more people who work at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected staff members at the facility to four.

The news came the same day a woman whose son is behind bars at Saskatchewan Penitentiary called for the release of low-risk offenders in the wake of the pandemic.

Also, a Saskatoon photographer says she’s on a mission to spread joy during an uncertain time, taking portraits of families from a distance and a Saskatoon woman worries that proper physical distancing may be impossible on the city's busiest traill.