SASKATOON -- A mother whose son is behind bars at Saskatchewan Penitentiary wants the federal government to release low-risk inmates to avoid transmission of COVID-19.

The woman, whose identity CTV News is withholding due to concerns about her safety, believes an outbreak in a jail or prison could have devastating consequences.

"It’s so congested in the prisons, so if anything breaks out, that virus would literally crash health care. It would go through there like a wildfire,” she said.

The mother said her son is a low-risk inmate and is serving time for his first offence.

She wants inmates with similar situations to be released.

“I’m scared to death he’s going to get (COVID-19),” she told CTV News.

“I feel the government is playing Russian roulette with these low-risk inmates, they’re playing Russian roulette with their lives.”

CTV News has reached out to the federal government for a response.

On Friday, it was announced two correctional officers at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

No inmates in any provincial correctional facility have tested positive for the virus, the province said.

The province said steps are being taken to further separate inmates and staff, and restrict the movement of inmates within facilities.

The union representing Legal Aid lawyers and workers in Saskatchewan has previously called on both levels of government to release low-risk, non-violent inmates.

National Chief Robert Bertrand of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, which represents off-reserve status and non-status Indigenous Peoples, has also expressed concern about the potential for the rapid spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

"The off-reserve in our prison system right now -- once the coronavirus gets into the prison system it's going to spread like wildfire," Bertrand said.

With files from the Canadian Press