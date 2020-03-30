SASKATOON -- During ongoing self-isolation orders across the country, a Saskatoon photographer says she’s on a mission to spread joy during an uncertain time.

“I love doing things for the community,” said Jenn Diehl from Ensoul Imagery.

Diehl is a full time professional photographer and saw the story of a photographer in Needham, Mass., Cara Soulia, who started a movement called #TheFrontStepsProject.

Diehl figured, why not start the project in Saskatoon?

Diehl said she posted on March 22 what her plans were to bring #TheFrontStepsProject to the Bridge City and by the next morning her inbox was full of requests.

“I went to 60 houses in three days,” Diehl said.

While she isn’t charging for these portraits, she is encouraging her clients to make a donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank.