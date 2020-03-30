SASKATOON -- Two more people who work at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected staff members at the facility to four.

The two staff members were tested over the weekend according to the provincial government. They have both been instructed by health officials to self-isolate at home.

"Corrections is working with public health authorities to determine who these individuals might have come into contact with within the correctional facility and what additional measures need to be taken as a result.," the province said in a statement.

It was revealed on Friday that two corrections officers who work at SPCC had tested positive for the virus.