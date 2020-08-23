SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Ave. Q South around 1:12 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from a large, four-car, partially boarded-up detached residential garage, according to a news release from the fire department.

Fire crews began to immediately douse the fire and were able to bring it under control in less than 20 minutes, the release said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

A fire investigator will be taking over the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation