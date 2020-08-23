SASKATOON -- A boy was treated for minor burns after a fire was reported on the roof of a Saskatoon school Friday night, according to the fire department.

Around 10:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Dr. John G. Egnatoff School, located in the 200 block of Kenderdine Road, for reports of a possible fire, a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

The release said neighbours reported to police that they saw what appeared to be a “ball of fire” on the roof of the school.

Upon arrival, fire crews used a ladder to get to the roof, but were unable to locate a fire. However, firefighters did find discarded items and traces of an accelerant that had previously been on fire, the release said.

The fire department said crews also located a boy in the area with burns to his back and neck.

Firefighter-paramedics looked after the boy before he was transported to hospital for what are believed to be minor burns.

There was no damage to the structure but a fire investigator has reasonable evidence to suggest the fire was set intentionally, the release said.