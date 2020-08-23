SASKATOON -- Firefighters rescued a cat from a boarded-up structure fire in the Riversdale neighbourhood Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire department said it received a 911 call around 7:39 a.m. about a significant amount of smoke coming from a residence in the 400 block of Ave. G South.

Upon arrival, firefighters entered the structure and were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire on the main level, according to a news release from the fire department.

While searching the structure, firefighters located and rescued a cat from the basement, which was then taken in by the Saskatoon Animal Control Agency, the release said.

According to the fire department, no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire investigator identified the fire to have been set intentionally, noting extensive water, smoke and heat damage.

Damage is estimated around $150,000, the release said.