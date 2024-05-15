Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and showers this week with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the city will start Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms after noon.

The high will be 20 C with the low dropping to 8 C. During the night, it will be partly cloudy with another 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening.

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk in the afternoon.

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning with a high of 18 C. The night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

Friday will be raining with a high of 12 C and a low dropping to 6 C.

Saturday will see periods of rain with a high of 14 C followed by cloudy periods overnight with a low of C.

Sunshine will return briefly on Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C during the day and 5 C during the night.