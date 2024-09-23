Sask. woman accused of assault no longer working at private Christian school: Ministry

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education says a woman facing an assault charge is no longer working at a private Christian school where the alleged incident took place.

Forty-four-year-old Terra Macewan was charged with assault with a weapon after a parent reported to police that Macewan hit her seven-year-old autistic son on the head with a baton at Legacy Christian Academy, a private school at the centre of a flurry of abuse allegations.

The victim’s mother told CTV News the incident happened at the school on May 16, when he came home from school complaining of head pain.

When asked what happened, her seven-year-old said he was hit with a relay baton in gym class because he wasn't listening.

"He just had this look of fear in his eyes. You could tell he was telling the truth. He was genuinely scared," the mother said.

CTV News is not naming the mother to protect the identity of her child.

She said her son had "a sizeable goose egg on his head."

Saskatoon police launched an investigation into the alleged assault in June, and MacEwan turned herself in on Sept. 16 to face the charges.

Now, the Ministry of Education tells CTV News MacEwan is no longer working at the school, which is now called Valour Academy, and that she was employed as an educational assistant, not a gym teacher.

The accused makes her first court appearance Wednesday.

-With files from Laura Woodward