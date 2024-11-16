Tim Hortons kicks off cookie campaign with wheelchair basketball

At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.

The campaign seeks to raise money through the sale of cookies to send the less fortunate to summer camp, the cookies.

Julien Gaudet is the President of the Sask Wheelchair Sports Association.

"The proceeds are split between a not-for-profit, and the Tim Hortons foundation to raise money for kids to go to camp, and also for the non-profit chosen by the local Tim Hortons for equipment and for programming for Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports," said Gaudet

Gaudet was born differently abled, he said that the opportunity to play sports has changed his life.

"It gives us the opportunity to play an inclusive sport," said Gaudet.

Their program was chosen by local Tim-Hortons branches to receive supports from the campaign.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

Wheelchair sports are about more than just inclusivity. With leagues that go all the way to the top wheelchair sports offers differently abled individuals to train in a competitive environment for goals like the Paralympics.

Gaudet says the additional resources through fundraising will help give Saskatchewan people the tools to go as far as the sport will allow them.

"We have a number of athletes that are hoping to reach the Los Angeles paralympics in 2028. I know that’s a long way down the road for most, but for athletes it’s just the beginning of their journey. We hope to wish them all the best, and we hope the money we raise goes towards putting them in the best position to succeed," said Gaudet.

The Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is about more than just Wheelchair Basketball. Additionally specializing in rugby, and swimming.

The Tim Hortons Cookie Campaign runs through the next two weeks.