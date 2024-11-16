SASKATOON
    • Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.

    The collisions were reported on the Circle Drive North Bridge, Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge and several areas along Circle Drive. Police say traffic restrictions and delays in these areas are ongoing.

    In the meantime, the city’s fire department says its crews responded to two separate collisions shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Gordie Howe Bridge.

    According to the fire department, six vehicles were involved in the two collisions and one person sustained minor injuries. 

    Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for the Saskatoon area.

    The advisory is expected to remain in effect until later Saturday morning when the freezing drizzle is anticipated to end.

    According to the weather agency, freezing drizzle can create thin layers of ice that are difficult to see, posing a risk for both drivers and pedestrians.

    Drivers are advised to allow for extra driving time and stopping distance, use caution and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

    If you see a collision or need assistance out on the roads, call police.

