Police in Prince Albert ask east side residents to check video cameras after weekend shooting

Police in Prince Albert are asking people who live near the Max Clunie Field to check their home surveillance cameras after a shooting in the area on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 32nd Street East just after 6 a.m. with a report of a gunshot and an injured person, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release. They arrived to find a 23-year-old man suffering from a bullet wound.

Paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he has been stabilized and he remains in hospital recovering.

Officers had closed off the area just north of the Art Hauser Centre throughout Sunday as investigators searched the scene for evidence.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their cameras to see if anyone may have captured the suspects on video fleeing the scene.

Anyone with tips to share can call the police or Crime Stoppers.