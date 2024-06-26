Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.

Early in the morning on April 14, police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 Block of Taylor Street East where 16-year-old Shahryar Amir was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, was travelling down Taylor Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, police said.

Shahryar Amir was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a pole and flipped over on a stretch of Taylor Street East.

The crash sent two other occupants of the car — both 15-year-old boys — to hospital.

Police said one of the 15-year-old survivors sustained life-threatening injuries and the other one— who was driving the car—was hospitalized with minor injuries.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor of this collision, however members of the major crimes have assumed carriage of the criminal component of this investigation,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Joshua Grella told CTV News in April.

Now, the 15-year-old driver has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Following Amir’s death, his family friend Mahnoor Naeem started a GoFundMe page to help the family with the funeral and other expenses as they dealt with the tragedy.

“He was really kind and generous. It was so tragic to hear when he passed away,” Naeem said.

Amir went to Evan Hardy Collegiate and was in Grade 10, according to Naeem who said her family left Pakistan at the same time as Amir’s in 2012. They were hoping for a better life.

Naeem said this loss was affecting the whole Muslim community.

According to Naeem, it is customary for the body of a deceased loved one to be taken back to Pakistan for burial, but in this case, the family had the funeral services in Saskatoon.

“When you’re so far from home, there’s no family here to support them, so I think the least we can do is start a page and help in that aspect,” she said.

-With files from Carla Shynkaruk