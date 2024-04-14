Fatal Taylor Street crash claims life of 16-year-old, Saskatoon police say

A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.

Saskatoon police were called to the scene on the 4200 block of Taylor Street East at around 6 a.m. on April 14.

The service’s collision analyst unit determined that the vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, was travelling down Taylor Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.

The vehicle collided with a pole and flipped over. Impairment is not believed to have been factor in the crash, police say.

A 16-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene. The two other occupants of the car – both 15-year-old boys – were taken to hospital.

One sustained minor injuries while the other is in what is believed to be “serious condition” police explained.

Saskatoon police announced that officers were at the scene on the 4200 block of Taylor Street in a news release at published just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Traffic restrictions were in effect for most of Sunday before being lifted in the area as of 4 p.m.

Saskatoon police say its collision analyst unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Police say a 16-year-old boy is dead and two other teens are injured following a crash with a pole at this Taylor Street intersection on Sunday. (Chad Hills / CTV News)