Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collision

    RCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, about five kilometers south of Prince Albert.

    Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

    According to Parkland Ambulance Paramedics the collision occurred at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, but no one from the incident was taken to hospital for medical care.

    RCMP urges motorists to plan alternate routes and follow traffic restrictions.

