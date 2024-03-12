Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collision
RCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, about five kilometers south of Prince Albert.
Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
According to Parkland Ambulance Paramedics the collision occurred at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, but no one from the incident was taken to hospital for medical care.
RCMP urges motorists to plan alternate routes and follow traffic restrictions.
