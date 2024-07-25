'Band-aid solution': Sask. announces $2M for province's food banks

The Government of Saskatchewan announced a $2 million funding package for the province’s food banks on Thursday, in a bid to help low-income families with the high cost of groceries.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan will receive the first $1 million next month, with the second half of the grant coming in 2025, according to a news release from the province.

"Saskatchewan food banks have had their busiest year yet, making it challenging to build up sufficient food reserves," said Michael Kincade, Food Banks of Saskatchewan executive director.

"Inflation continues to accelerate, seriously impacting hunger and food insecurity, not only with low-income households, but even those in higher income brackets. With demand increasing and donations decreasing, this help comes at a critical time to help us feed our friends, neighbours, and families."

While the funding is a welcome relief for those who rely on their local provider of emergency food supplies, the provincial NDP say it represents a failure of the Saskatchewan Party to provide meaningful support to families struggling to make ends meet.

“This is a band-aid solution,” NDP social services critic Meara Conway said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Food banks should be a last resort. But under the Sask. Party, we’ve seen record increases in usage, particularly among kids, as families working harder and harder are still falling further and further behind.”

According to a report from Food Banks Canada, Saskatchewan saw 55,753 visits to food banks in 2023, and nearly half of those visitors were children.

In its news release Thursday morning, the province touted other affordability measures in its budget, including a three per cent increase to its social assistance benefits.

A single person in Saskatoon on the Saskatchewan Income Support benefit still only receives about $1,000 per month for rent, food and personal expenses. According to the rental website Zumper, the average cost of a one-bedroom suite in the city is about $1,200.