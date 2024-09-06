This Sask. city police chief was paid about $429K after he retired

Public documents show a former Saskatchewan police chief was paid about $429,000 after he retired.

The documents show Jonathan Bergen's pay last year was double the $200,000 he earned in 2022 while chief of police in Prince Albert.

The Canadian Press was told by the chair of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners that Bergen's payout was a part of his contract.

Bergen retired from the force in May 2023, on the same day a Public Complaints Commission report found two officers neglected their duty in the hours before a toddler's death.

The report found the officers, responding to a domestic violence call in 2022, didn't check on the well-being of 13-month-old Tanner Brass and left him in danger with his father.

The father, Kaij Brass, was sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter in the boy's death.