Saskatoon man charged with murder in 2023 shooting

A 31-year-old man from Saskatoon is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to a fatal shooting in December 2023.

The charge stems from a Dec. 14 incident where a 33-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley behind the 2700 block of 21st Street West. He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

In January 2023, police released a grainy photo from surveillance footage of a man they believed was involved in the shooting. In the video, he was seen heading south on Witney Avenue toward 21st Street. They later shared a more detailed image from a different camera showing the first suspect alongside a second man.

In a news release on Wednesday, Saskatoon police said officers arrested and charged a 31-year-old man in connection to that killing. They did not say if there was still another person of interest at large.

The 31-year-old, Taylor Peequaquat, made his first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday morning. He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.