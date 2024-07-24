'It's a big deal': Harmful invasive species a growing concern in Saskatchewan lakes

As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.

The simple act of wiping down watercraft is part of the main messaging that officials at Prince Albert National Park (PANP) are actively getting out to lake users.

“Part of our public education is talking about, clean, drain, dry your boat. You'll hear that over and over again,” Barb Riley, A heritage interpreter with PANP, told CTV News.

Staff and officials in Waskesiu are ramping up efforts to ensure those using any watercraft from motorboats to kayaks do their part to reduce invasive species like zebra muscles from entering local waters. They can get up to about 3 centimetres long.

“It’s hard not to be scary about this, because when you project forward and you look at what's happened historically back in Ontario when they first arrived, you know, it's a big deal,” Riley said.

The damaging effects of mussel infiltration started in the 1980’s when a boat dumped water contaminated with invasive species into the great lakes. Since then they’ve spread through eastern Canada, into the U.S. and Manitoba.

Here in Saskatchewan, it’s getting too close for comfort.

“Zebra mussels, for example, there's been a number of changes to the great lakes ecosystem and so they're really efficient at filter feeding out nutrients out of the system,” Tom Perry, ecologist with PANP said.

As a result of that, they choke out the native aquatic life. The negative effects go on and on.

“These mussels can attach to boat motors or boat hulls, things like that. People really don't like them on beach because they're sharp. You can cut your feet on them. They take over the lake bed when they die and they really stink,” Perry says.

The threat is on the minds of Prince Albert National Park, with so many waterways to monitor.

Jim Kirby is the chair of the Waskesiu Community Council, Chair and has been coming to the area his entire life. He considers himself a steward of the park and spreads the word about aquatic invasive species, encouraging others to do their part.

“The negative impact that this could have on our ecology, our economy here and recreational enjoyment of this these lakes in Prince Albert National Park is massive.”

Thanks to the diligence of all involved in this work, the small, but destructive creatures haven’t made their way into the park’s waterways yet.