'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim

Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.

Prince Albert police have identified the homicide victim found Monday afternoon on 18th Street East as 52-year-old Trevor LaPlante.

"It's senseless. It just doesn't make any sense why this would happen," Mayor Greg Dionne said Wednesday. "And I think that you get frustrated when you don't know the unknown."

LaPlante, 52, is being remembered for his decades of work at McDonald's and Burger King, and his infectious positivity that could be seen at many community events, and especially at Prince Albert Raiders games.

"Trevor was an individual who the entire community enjoyed," Prince Albert Raiders business manager Mike Scissons said. "It's such a sad situation. The world lost such a bright light."

Described as never missing a game, LaPlante was a lifelong Raiders fan who was familiar to many for either striking up a conversation, cheering on the team, or loudly encouraging a shot on net.

Scissons smiled as he remembered LaPlante cheering the team on, and occasionally sharing his opinions on the team's performance with general manager Curtis Hunt.

"Trevor wasn't shy about being vocal," Scissons said. "He was always the loudest guy in the section. We're really going to terribly miss Trevor at our games."

Many people on Wednesday described LaPlante as always happy and someone who "wouldn't hurt a fly."

Dionne said that's what’s made the tragedy so difficult to deal with, as frustration and anger builds. Not only because such an act of violence happened in the first place, but that it happened to one the best people around.

"It frustrates me as a leader," Dionne said. "I'm a strong believer in the law, which I should be, but society today is looking for justice."

Outpourings of love and support are filling local social media pages as word of LaPlante's death began to spread.

Sherry McLennan took it upon herself to organize a donation drive to help the LaPlante family with funeral costs. After sending out calls for donations at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, she awoke to dozens of people sending in donations. By 1 p.m., more than $8,000 was raised.

"He would give the shirt off his back. He's a mighty person," McLennon said. "And sometimes in life we have to look after each other."

"The community is rallying around this family because this boy didn't deserve this."

Dionne said as tragic as Wednesday has been, seeing the community put its support behind the family has shown him how the city can come together in times of need.

"It makes me feel good and also shows me the fact that I knew he had an impact on our community,"

Dionne said. "He was that type of person, and I think that's why the community is so upset."

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Bird is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. He made his first court appearance at Provincial Court on Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Dionne called LaPlante "Prince Albert's cheerleader." No matter where or when you saw him, LaPlante was always ready to strike up a conversation and make you feel at home as people mourn the loss of a fixture of the city.

"He lived his life the best he could every day," Dionne said. "I'm just so pleased the way our community is responding, because he deserves to be lifted up. He lifted up so many of us."