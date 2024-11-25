No word yet if Saskatoon will start residential street clearing after 25 centimetre snowfall

City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said a low-pressure system over northern Montana spread a large area of accumulating snow across most of southern Saskatchewan well into Sunday.

In western Saskatchewan, this accumulating snow tapered off Sunday morning. For east-central areas of the province, the heavy snow lingered into Sunday evening.

About 25 centimetres fell on the city by Sunday afternoon, according to the City of Saskatoon's snow and ice report.

Generally, that level of snowfall serves to trigger city-wide snow clearing that includes residential streets, but the city has not yet said if the roadways emergency response plan is being put in effect.

According to the city, transit riders can expect delays and service interruptions as the crews are clearing roads, focusing on priority streets.

As of Monday morning, the city said 91 per cent of its top-priority streets were graded, with 20 per cent of second-tier streets and five per cent of third-priority streets cleared.

Bridge decks, ramps and intersections remain icy, and lanes are reduced due to snow drifts.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra time for their commutes. Classes are canceled at both Catholic and public schools.

Residents working in the north end are advised that Millar Avenue has been reopened following a very messy water main break on Friday.