Tight North Battleford council vote forces recount

The results of a council race in North Battleford have triggered a recount, as the fifth and sixth-place candidates in one ward finished within two votes of each other.

In a news release on Monday morning, the city said North Battleford’s returning officer received the request for a recount on Thursday, and a King’s Bench judge approved the action shortly after.

The recount will take place in closed court at the King’s Bench courthouse on Friday morning.

Based on the city’s election bylaw, the recount will be done using electronic voting machines.

The city says results will be circulated when complete.