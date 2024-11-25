SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Tight North Battleford council vote forces recount

    North Battleford
    Share

    The results of a council race in North Battleford have triggered a recount, as the fifth and sixth-place candidates in one ward finished within two votes of each other.

    In a news release on Monday morning, the city said North Battleford’s returning officer received the request for a recount on Thursday, and a King’s Bench judge approved the action shortly after.

    The recount will take place in closed court at the King’s Bench courthouse on Friday morning.

    Based on the city’s election bylaw, the recount will be done using electronic voting machines.

    The city says results will be circulated when complete.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News