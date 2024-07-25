Saskatoon men arrested on child exploitation charges
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested and charged two men with child exploitation offences.
Saskatoon police say the investigation into these two unrelated cases started in June.
The first suspect, 25-year-old Albert Wipf, was arrested on Tuesday in the hamlet of Grasswood, near Saskatoon.
He has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.
Police say Wipf remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
ICE unit arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Ren Edward Ruiz, on Wednesday after conducting a search warrant on a home in Saskatoon.
Ruiz has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.
He appeared in court and was released with conditions.
He’s scheduled to appear again in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 21.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
BREAKING Canadian Olympic Committee removes women soccer team's head coach over drone scandal
The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman over a drone scandal, according to a press release from the organization.
'I was just shocked': Jasper lodge owner on seeing property destroyed by wildfire
On Wednesday night, the owner of Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., was shocked to receive a photo of her business engulfed in flames.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Yukon woman narrowly escapes bear attack, credits hair clip
A woman in Yukon believes her hair clip helped save her during a bear attack.
P.E.I. and New Brunswick among most overworked provinces in Canada, study finds
A study says Prince Edward Island is the second most overworked province in Canada based on average weekly hours worked, while New Brunswick falls in third.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
OPINION Prince Harry: Press intrusion and the family rift explored in new doc
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has once again found himself at the centre of media attention following his recent interview as part of 'Tabloids on Trial,' an ITV documentary on phone hacking and tabloid intrusion.
Tourist suffers 3rd-degree burns to feet after losing flip flops amid soaring temperatures in Death Valley
A tourist was hospitalized after suffering third-degree burns on his feet on Saturday when he lost his flip flops at a national park in California where temperatures soared past 50 C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation lifts 17 year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
Regina crime rate increases slightly, ranks ninth in country: Stats Can
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
Cycling community placing 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding his bike
Winnipeg's cycling community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian Olympic Committee removes women soccer team's head coach over drone scandal
The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman over a drone scandal, according to a press release from the organization.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
-
Jasper Park Lodge reports most structures 'standing and intact' amid wildfire
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
-
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
Calgary
-
Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory
An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
The Buckleys added to Calgary Folk Festival lineup
A couple of local musical favourites were added to the Calgary Folk Music Festial lineup Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
-
Lethbridge businesses helping residents beat the heat
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
-
Southern Alberta adaptive water skiing clinic growing in popularity
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
Toronto
-
Police identify man and woman killed in quadruple shooting in Toronto
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A man has been critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is now closed for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Youth receiving support from Children's Aid Society of Ottawa dies
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) and striking workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) say a youth who was receiving support from the agency has died.
-
Ottawa residents grief-stricken for families fleeing Jasper, Alta. wildfire
Many people across the country, including in Ottawa, have connections to the popular town of Jasper, Alta., a vacation destination. Some, with family members who evacuated, are watching anxiously from afar.
Montreal
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Laurentians municipality mulls banning wakesurfing
Public consultations have been launched on a draft bylaw in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard that would prohibit wake boats from Lac Saint-Joseph and neighbouring Lac Sainte-Marie.
-
Persistent flooding angers Town of Mount Royal residents
In the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), several households have been suffering from persistent flooding following torrential downpours.
Vancouver
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
Human remains found in Fraser River near industrial area, Richmond RCMP say
Police in Richmond are investigating after human remains were found "off the shore of an industrial area" in the city earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
Driver will not be charged in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
London
-
Poilievre takes on crime, drugs, word terminology, and the media in London, Ont.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's tour through London Thursday focussed on justice and outrage over safe supply, and the term 'safe supply' itself.
-
25-year-old Londoner faces human trafficking charges
A man is now facing a wide swath of charges following an investigation by London Police Services Human Trafficking Unit. Beginning in April 2019, a woman entered an agreement with a man, employed as a sex worker.
-
Sarnia saw a nearly 20 per cent increase in crime in 2023
If you think that Sarnia seems more dangerous, statistics show you could be correct. Police reported crime statistics for 2023 have officially been released, and crime severity and frequency for the city is overall higher than it was the year prior.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
-
Massive piece of equipment passes through Timmins, part of $80M hydro upgrade
A large object was hauled through Timmins on Thursday morning, a new transformer making its way to the Porcupine Transmission Station.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been "successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant."
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking
A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.