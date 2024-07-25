Saskatoon men arrested on child exploitation charges

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested and charged two men with child exploitation offences.

Saskatoon police say the investigation into these two unrelated cases started in June.

The first suspect, 25-year-old Albert Wipf, was arrested on Tuesday in the hamlet of Grasswood, near Saskatoon.

He has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Police say Wipf remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

ICE unit arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Ren Edward Ruiz, on Wednesday after conducting a search warrant on a home in Saskatoon.

Ruiz has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He appeared in court and was released with conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear again in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 21.