'It was like torture': Saskatoon mother is relieved her son’s accused killer is locked up

A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.

Hilda Bell said her son, Nicholas Bell, was on his way to meet a co-worker for drinks when he was killed.

“He was just going for a walk,” Hilda said. “This bad person carried a gun and took my boy's life.”

On Dec. 14, 2023, officers found Nicholas in the back alley of the 2700 block of 21st Street, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, Taylor Peequaquat, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in Nicholas’ death.

Hilda said her son did not know Peequaquat. She said the past eight months have been torture.

“He was walking free like nothing happened,” she said. “It was like torture knowing he was out there, you know, so at least he's locked up now.”

She said Nicholas had a passion for cooking but worked as a subcontractor to help pay the bills.

“Everywhere I look, at all these new buildings, new houses, I think ‘my boy helped build this city’,” she said.

Nicholas’ friends and family remember him as a charismatic and loving person.

“He was always encouraging people. He was like the kind of person that walked into a room and they could light up a room, that's the kind of person he was, like that a ray of sunshine,” Hilda said.

“He always brought out the best in people, always hyping everybody up,” Evan Ly, Nicholas’ friend, said.

“He was just a very good person who wanted the best for everyone. Whatever their journey was, whether it was good or bad, he was just there to support them,” Alex Loken, Nicholas’ friend, said.

Peequaquat is scheduled to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.