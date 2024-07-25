Sask. police renew calls for information in 44-year-old missing person case

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is renewing calls for information in the disappearance of Robert Wiggins 44 years ago.

Wiggins was last seen by close friends in Prince Albert, just before sunrise on July 28, 1980, in the 500 block of 11th Street East.

Marking his anniversary, the PAPS historical crimes and missing persons unit asks anyone with information to come forward and help solve the case.

“Despite the many years that have passed since his disappearance, we hope someone will come forward with information that can help solve his case,” Wiggins’ daughter said.

Police say any information, no matter how small, could further the investigation and help bring closure to Robert’s family.

Police say investigators maintain communication with Robert’s family.

In 2022, police Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) released a photo of Wiggins’ wallet.

Robert Wiggins wallet is shown in a decades-old photo. (Courtesy Prince Albert Police Service)

According to police, the wallet was found either in the summer or fall after his disappearance along Highway 16 near Radisson and turned into the town's RCMP detachment. Radisson is located roughly 170 kilometres from Prince Albert.

It contained $300 in cash and a cheque made out to Wiggins for $67.70. The wallet was returned to his home address.

Wiggins would be 72 years old. At the time of his disappearance, he was described as five-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone who may have information concerning Wiggins’ disappearance or activities on July 28, 1980, is urged to call Prince Albert Police or submit a confidential tip online.

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248